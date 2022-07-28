NDMC to provide skill training to 75,000 people: Vice-Chairman

The proposed budget for the first phase of the program stands is ₹4.36 crore out of which, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will contribute ₹1.5 crore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

July 28, 2022 01:54 IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NMDC) will conduct skill training workshops for 25,000 people over the next six months, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation, according to the civic body’s press note on Wednesday.

According to the NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, the first phase of the training will be imparted to 2,500 staff members and contractual workers working with the NDMC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The training will be provided to 75,000 people in total in phase-wise manner. The proposed budget for the first phase of the program stands is ₹4.36 crore out of which, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will contribute ₹1.5 crore.

“Our schools and community centres will be used for the skill training programmes. We will also visit construction sites to impart training to workers,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, the civic body announced that it will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Delhi, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) — which includes other urban local bodies in the city — aimed at tackling the growing issue of air pollution.