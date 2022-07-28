Delhi

NDMC to provide skill training to 75,000 people: Vice-Chairman

The proposed budget for the first phase of the program stands is ₹4.36 crore out of which, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will contribute ₹1.5 crore.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter New Delhi: July 28, 2022 01:54 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 01:54 IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NMDC) will conduct skill training workshops for 25,000 people over the next six months, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation, according to the civic body’s press note on Wednesday.

According to the NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, the first phase of the training will be imparted to 2,500 staff members and contractual workers working with the NDMC. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The training will be provided to 75,000 people in total in phase-wise manner. The proposed budget for the first phase of the program stands is ₹4.36 crore out of which, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will contribute ₹1.5 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our schools and community centres will be used for the skill training programmes. We will also visit construction sites to impart training to workers,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, the civic body announced that it will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Delhi, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) — which includes other urban local bodies in the city — aimed at tackling the growing issue of air pollution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...