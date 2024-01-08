NDMC to hire adviser for smart parking plan

January 08, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is looking to hire a financial adviser to assess the development of parking facilities in the Lutyens’ Delhi on a public-private partnership basis, it said in a statement.

The NDMC has floated a proposal for the exercise and has identified 51 locations for development of parking facilities.

The places include the Rail Museum, Claridges Hotel, Thapar House,, Yashwant Place, Palika Place, and Khan Market.

“There are several problems in manually managed parking facilities due to poor permit management. Using smart parking solutions will optimise permit management for NDMC, which is a highly sensitive area,” an official said.

He said smart parking solves inconsistencies in the usage of all parking spaces besides tackling chaos in public places. The NDMC will contribute land and the cost of development will have to be borne by the concessionaire.