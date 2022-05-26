NDMC to check if non-veg food being served near shrines

Officials to conduct survey, come up with relocation plan

Earlier last month, a rumour of a ban on meat sale during Navratri had forced meat sellers to down their shutters. | Photo Credit: File photo

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it will conduct a survey to find out if there are any eateries serving non-vegetarian food items near religious places in areas under its jurisdiction.

The move after the NDMC’s council meeting earlier in the day.

At a press briefing, the civic body’s Vice-Chairman, Satish Upadhyay (BJP), said that during a recent visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple at Udhyan Marg, he found some eateries serving non-vegetarian food near a wall connected to the temple.

“I have expressed my dissatisfaction regarding the sale of non-vegetarian food near the temple wall. It is highly objectionable and we will not tolerate such activities,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

A senior NDMC official confirmed that they have been asked to conduct a survey to check if such eateries are operating near temples and ultimately come up with a plan to relocate them.

Last month, a controversy erupted after the then Mayor of erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Suryan, wrote a letter to the civic body’s Commissioner, asking for a ban on the sale of meat during the nine-day festival of Navratri.

While Mr. Suryan’s request was not implemented, meat shop owners in the city were left confused over rumours of a ban being imposed by the civic authorities. Many meat sellers had dumped their stock fearing repercussions.

Nod to Ayushman Bharat

At the council meeting, the NDMC gave in-principal approval for implementing the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in areas under the civic body.

The scheme, which was launched in 2018, aims to provide an annual health cover — for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation — of ₹5 lakh per family.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal (BJP) said the Delhi government neither implemented the scheme nor introduced any alternative plan for people in the city.

According to a brief summary shared by the civic body members, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been empanelled for seven medical specialities, including general surgery, ENT and ophthalmology.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Chahal said he attended the NDMC meeting on Wednesday out of fear of losing his membership in the civic body. Mr. Kejriwal had not attended four previous meetings of the council, he said.

The civic body also approved an amendment in the NDMC Act regarding the enhancement of the penalty charges against the violators of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases breeding prevention and control activities.