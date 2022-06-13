NDMC sets up six control rooms to curb waterlogging

Vulnerable points identified; second phase of desilting to start from June 15

Vulnerable points identified; second phase of desilting to start from June 15

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms in areas under its jurisdiction to monitor possible waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, said the civic body’s member Kuljeet Chahal on Monday. The control rooms are based at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road.

Apart from this, the NDMC has identified five vulnerable points — Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate — that are at a risk of facing water stagnation due to heavy rain.

“A total of 600 employees of NDMC will be deployed with all equipment, including permanent and portable pumps, to avoid any possibility of waterlogging in any area,” said Mr. Chahal.

He said the NDMC has completed its first phase of desilting, while the second phase is set to kick-off from June 15.

“A total of 278 rainwater harvesting pits are functioning all over the NDMC area. Desilting of these pits will be completed by June 30. The pits will be helpful in curbing the situation of waterlogging as well as uplifting of groundwater level in the NDMC areas,” he added.