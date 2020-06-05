Delhi

NDMC sets up employees’ welfare cell

With a total of 57 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees having tested positive for COVID-19 so far, and two staffers succumbing to the disease, the NDMC has set up a staff welfare cell to facilitate treatment and provide assistance to the infected.

All Heads of Departments will provide details of infected employees to the cell, which will assist them in testing, consultancy and hospitalisation — based on the requirement of the employee.

Looking after families

“The cell will also ensure that the families of the infected employees have access to essential goods, services, and medicines,” the NDMC stated.

The cell will also be responsible for arranging psychological counselling, moral support and experience-sharing with infected employees and their family members through Director (Medical Services), Charak Palika Hospital.

