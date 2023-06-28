NDMC renames Aurangzeb Lane to APJ Kalam Lane

June 28, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved several infrastructure-related proposals, including the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane to APJ Kalam Lane in a meeting on Wednesday.

The NDMC had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The Aurangzeb Lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road.

The council also approved a ₹21-crore project for conservation and restoration of the main Gole Market building as a museum and redevelopment of the surrounding area.

The NDMC has decided to replace the existing High Pressure Sodium Voltage (HPSV) lights to energy efficient individually controlled and monitored LED streetlights, costing over ₹40 crore. These lights will be monitored by the NDMC’s command and control centres.

The NDMC also plans to upgrade its 80-year-old sewage system. In this regard, the council approved the expenditure of ₹25 crore for desilting and rehabilitation of drains across the area under their jurisdiction. The council also allocated ₹600 lakh for procurement of allopathic medicines for the year 2023-24.