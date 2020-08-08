NDMC plant told to fix foul smell from it or shut down

New Delhi

08 August 2020 23:43 IST

CM gives municipal council 10-day deadline to clean area

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the New Delhi Assembly constituency, which he represents, and directed New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to immediately address problems of the residents.

He also paid a visit to the NDMC compost plant set up in Sector-4 of Gol Market area. Residents complained of foul smell emanating from the compost plant and of mosquito and fly menace.

The Delhi government said that Mr. Kejriwal has assured the residents of speedy disposal of the problem and has given a deadline of 10 days to NDMC officials to ensure cleanliness in the area. The plant has also been given an ultimatum that it will be shut down if the problem is not addressed by August 20.

A year ago, the NDMC had set up a compost plant in the nursery behind Bharti Public School. Wet garbage is brought and compost manure is made from it at the plant before being later used for plants.

“Residents from 39 to 69 in Sector-4 in Gol Market are the most affected by the stench. At the same time, the plant has also led to fly and mosquito menace in the area. There have been several complaints regarding the plant to the authorities, but no action has been taken yet. The locals informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the problem today,” the government said.

In another programme held in Sector-4, Gol Market, Mr. Kejriwal planted a medicinal sapling in a park and heard the problems of members of RWAs in the area. The government said that the RWAs brought up problems related to scarcity of drinking water, power cuts and lack of pruning of trees following which Mr. Kejriwal directed the authorities concerned to expedite work to solve these issues.

“NDMC officials have sought 10 days. It would be okay if the steps taken by the officials solve the issue of the foul smell, otherwise, the plant will be shut down. I am inspecting the area with residents. The local people have pointed out many other problems, including cleanliness. I have ordered the officers of the NDMC to resolve the issues,” he told reporters here.