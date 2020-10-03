NDMC opens dedicated cycle corridor

Cycle tour along the pilot corridor to go on till Oct. 10

To promote cycling in Lutyens’ Delhi, the NDMC has inaugurated a 6 km dedicated pilot corridor that stretches from India Gate to Jor Bagh Metro Station via Lodhi Garden.

Titled ‘NDMC Cycle4Change’, the civic body said at a time when the physical and sports activities have been drastically curtailed in view of the pandemic, it has initiated a move towards normalcy and road safety by organising pilot cycle rides in New Delhi area.

To elevate the safety, convenience and experience of cyclists, this pilot corridor will provide a unique cycling experience around the playful recreational space surrounded by gorgeous wall paintings, the NDMC said.

It added that the cycle tour will continue till October 10 for a duration of three hours in the morning between 6.00 am to 9.00 am and two hours in the evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm every day in the dedicated pilot corridor. The route begins at Bikaner House (India Gate) moves via Humayun Road, Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Garden Gate No.6, Lodhi Garden Gate No.11, Avenue Road-II, Lodhi Colony Block-17, Lodhi Colony Cycle Plaza and ends at Jor Bagh Metro Station.

To ensure safety of the participants, especially women and children, NDMC has deployed Marshals during the specified timings. E-bike, scooters and motorcycles are not allowed on cycle tracks.

Secretary of NDMC, Amit Singla, invited citizens to take part in the cycle ride and bring their own cycle or rent a smart bike from the smart bike stations in New Delhi area. “Based on the success of this pilot project, many more corridors will be dedicated in other areas in the coming winters,” he added.