NDMC member alleges water shortage affecting hospitals

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the supply of potable water in NDMC’s jurisdiction had reduced by 50-60% over the last week, affecting operations at five major hospitals including AIIMS, RML and Safdarjung.

Mr. Chahal said the average supply of 125 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water had been reduced to 60-70 MLD between May 13 and May 22. In his letter, Mr. Chahal also blamed the negligence of the Delhi Jal Board for the water shortage.

The NDMC member said that apart from hospitals, schools and public toilets in the NDMC area, which has a static population of 2.3 lakh and a floating population of nearly 18 lakh, were also affected by the shortage of water.

In another development on Wednesday, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendera Singh Shekhawat, requesting for a probe to be conducted into the quality of water supplied to the city.

The Delhi government and the AAP did not respond to queries regarding this story.