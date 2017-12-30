NDMC issues warning to eateries and hotels

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked restaurants in its area to abide by trade license conditions, fire safety norms and sitting capacity regulations or be ready to face cancellation of permits and sealing of premises.
NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar called an emergency meeting of all traders’ associations under his jurisdiction on Saturday and asked them to comply with all norms. The directions came a day after a fire at a Mumbai pub claimed 14 lives and sparked concerns over safety at thousands of eateries and restaurants in Delhi as just 400 of them have an No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor