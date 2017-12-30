Delhi

NDMC issues warning to eateries and hotels

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked restaurants in its area to abide by trade license conditions, fire safety norms and sitting capacity regulations or be ready to face cancellation of permits and sealing of premises.

NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar called an emergency meeting of all traders’ associations under his jurisdiction on Saturday and asked them to comply with all norms. The directions came a day after a fire at a Mumbai pub claimed 14 lives and sparked concerns over safety at thousands of eateries and restaurants in Delhi as just 400 of them have an No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Service.

