NDMC holds drive on vector-borne diseases

At least 200 students from 75 government and private schools took part in an awareness programme on vector-borne diseases, organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday.

NDMC secretary Rashmi Singh urged students to play an important role to help prevent the diseases.

“Schoolchildren might play a vital role as a social ambassador in disseminating the message pertaining to prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the society. They are capable of convincing people to keep their habitat and surroundings clean,” she said.

She said that the problem of vector-borne diseases might not be solved alone by the NDMC or any other civic body, but it should be a joint venture of each and every segment of the society.