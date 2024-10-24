ADVERTISEMENT

NDMC hikes parking fee in Lutyens’ Delhi

Published - October 24, 2024 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the parking rates in Lutyens’ Delhi to discourage the use of private vehicles amid a spike in the city’s air pollutions levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDMC increased the parking rates following the Stage 2 emergency measures clamped by the Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) to combat air pollution under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The order will remain in force till the revocation of Stage 2 of GRAP, the civic body order said.

According to the order, the civic body will charge ₹20 per hour for a two-wheeler and ₹40 from a four-wheeler for the same duration for parking at the slots managed by it.

For buses, the rates have been revised from ₹150 to ₹300 per hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / pollution

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US