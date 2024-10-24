NDMC hikes parking fee in Lutyens’ Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the parking rates in Lutyens’ Delhi to discourage the use of private vehicles amid a spike in the city’s air pollutions levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDMC increased the parking rates following the Stage 2 emergency measures clamped by the Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) to combat air pollution under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The order will remain in force till the revocation of Stage 2 of GRAP, the civic body order said.

According to the order, the civic body will charge ₹20 per hour for a two-wheeler and ₹40 from a four-wheeler for the same duration for parking at the slots managed by it.

For buses, the rates have been revised from ₹150 to ₹300 per hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.