NDMC hikes parking fee in Lutyens’ Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the parking rates in Lutyens’ Delhi to discourage the use of private vehicles amid a spike in the city’s air pollutions levels.

The NDMC increased the parking rates following the Stage 2 emergency measures clamped by the Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) to combat air pollution under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The order will remain in force till the revocation of Stage 2 of GRAP, the civic body order said.

According to the order, the civic body will charge ₹20 per hour for a two-wheeler and ₹40 from a four-wheeler for the same duration for parking at the slots managed by it.

For buses, the rates have been revised from ₹150 to ₹300 per hour.