NDMC gets new chief

A 1989-batch IAS official, Dharmendra, assumed charge as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council on Saturday.

He has succeeded Naresh Kumar who was transferred in July as Arunachal Pardesh Chief Secretary.

After taking charge, the new Chairman convened a meeting with the NDMC Secretary and heads of different departments.

Till Saturday, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Kumar Dev, was holding the additional charge of NDMC Chairperson.

