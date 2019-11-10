NDMC gets new chief

A 1989-batch IAS official, Dharmendra, assumed charge as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council on Saturday.
He has succeeded Naresh Kumar who was transferred in July as Arunachal Pardesh Chief Secretary.
After taking charge, the new Chairman convened a meeting with the NDMC Secretary and heads of different departments.
Till Saturday, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Kumar Dev, was holding the additional charge of NDMC Chairperson.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.