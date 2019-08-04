NDMC, DJB plant 1.35L saplings

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday planted one lakh saplings and shrubs in 28 different locations across the city, said officials.

The saplings include, jamun, ficus panda, crotton, gardenia, murria, bougainvillea, and hibiscus.

DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar started the drive from Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant and around 8,000 officials of the DJB took part in the drive. The plantation was done mainly on the premises of the Water Treatment Plants and Sewage Treatment Plants of the DJB.

On the occasion CEO DJB said "Protection, Conservation and Restoration of our natural environment is the need of the hour. Through such drives, DJB is striving to set forth an example in creating heightened environmental consciousness and much needed behavioural change towards green and eco-friendly existence."

In a separate programme, students of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run schools planted about 35,000 saplings.

"Once upon a time, Delhi was known as Garden City but the Green area of Delhi had faced the concretization due to increasing urbanization. However, it is a matter of pride that the New Delhi area is one of the greenest areas of the Capital city, having over 50 percent green cover,” Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said.

Besides, the plantation in Talkatora Garden, the Ambassadors of Indonesia and Sri Lanka have planted sapling in the premises of their Embassies during today’s plantation drive.