NDMC distributes 811 tablets to schoolchildren

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) distributed 811 tablets free of cost to students of Class X and XII of four schools under it on Thursday.
The tablets were given under the ‘Smart City Project’ and they have a 10-inch display and 32 GB expandable memory.
Chairperson of the NDMC, Dharmendra, launched the pilot project by distributing tablets to students of four schools at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gole Market. “These tablets are pre-loaded with study material for respective classes. It will enable students to connect for interactive online classes being taken by the teachers. It will also provide them with pre-loaded educational content,” the NDMC said in a statement.
The NDMC also said that they have been providing ₹200 internet pack every month to all students of Class X and XII for accessing internet since April 2020.
