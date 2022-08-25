NDMC defers AAP govt.’s request to allot shops for liquor vends

‘Want clarity on procedure from govt.’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its council meeting on Wednesday deferred a request from Delhi government departments to allot five of the civic body’s vacant shops for opening liquor vends, said a senior NDMC official.

According to the document that was placed in the meeting, by the civic body’s estate department, the request was received for two shops located in Yashwant Place and Palika Parking by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and for three shops – one at Janpath and two at Palika Bazar – by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal (BJP) said the council wanted “more clarity” on the “procedure followed by the government for setting up of these shops”.

NDMC officials said the shops have been allotted in the past, however, they refused to elaborate on the reasons behind the decision to defer the request.

“There was plenty of controversy surrounding the government’s recently scrapped excise policy. Since they have reverted to the old excise, we want to know what steps have been taken regarding its implementation,” said Mr. Chahal.

Censure motion

Meanwhile, Mr. Chahal said that he has moved a censure motion to debate the alleged irregularities in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy

“We want answers from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the corruption in the excise policy and this has to be done through an open debate,” he added.

Apart from this, Mr. Chahal said that officials have been directed to conduct a survey to identify restaurants that are serving liquor without a valid licence under the civic body’s area of jurisdiction.