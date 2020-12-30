NDMC clears proposalto pay ₹200 to students

New Delhi

30 December 2020 01:11 IST

Council gives nod to 37 proposals

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a meeting on Tuesday approved 37 proposals placed before it.

The proposals includedpayment of ₹200 to Class X and XII students towards data package cost through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for attending online classes and redevelopment of Khan Market Community Centre.

The council, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has also approved sending a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for considering regularisation of 63 contractual doctors by amending the existing recruitment rules. It also approved the revision of remuneration of salary and allowances to contractual doctors in NDMC as per Seventh Central Pay Commission pay scales.

“The Council has approved the proposal for Construction of 160 Type-III Flats at Sector-VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket. Also approved the construction of Jai Prakash Naryan Library at Mandir Marg,” an official statement said.

Also, a resolution has been passed for declaring NDMC as a 7-star rated urban local body, paving way for applying for 7-Star rating city under Swachh Bharat Mission, the statement said.