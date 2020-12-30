NDMC clears proposalto pay ₹200 to students

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a meeting on Tuesday approved 37 proposals placed before it.
The proposals includedpayment of ₹200 to Class X and XII students towards data package cost through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for attending online classes and redevelopment of Khan Market Community Centre.
The council, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has also approved sending a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for considering regularisation of 63 contractual doctors by amending the existing recruitment rules. It also approved the revision of remuneration of salary and allowances to contractual doctors in NDMC as per Seventh Central Pay Commission pay scales.
“The Council has approved the proposal for Construction of 160 Type-III Flats at Sector-VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket. Also approved the construction of Jai Prakash Naryan Library at Mandir Marg,” an official statement said.
Also, a resolution has been passed for declaring NDMC as a 7-star rated urban local body, paving way for applying for 7-Star rating city under Swachh Bharat Mission, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath