NDMC chief presents surplus budget, revenue to top ₹5,000 crore

December 28, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Amit Yadav on Wednesday presented a surplus budget for next financial year, pegging total revenue at ₹5,069 crore with a focus on geotagging of properties to widen the civic body’s tax base.

In his budget speech, Mr. Yadav said the civic body is likely to incur an expenditure of ₹4,829 crore in 2024-25, with the net surplus at ₹240 crore.

He said the NDMC is expected to earn a total of ₹4,888.93 crore in the current fiscal according to revised estimates. The total expenditure is likely to be ₹4,568.21 crore in 2023-24.

The Chairman said apart from stressing on geotagging of properties to augment property tax collection from next financial year, the civic body is planning to introduce e-bikes for NDMC employees.

He said geotagging will mandate uploading photos of taxpayers’ properties through a mobile app or the NDMC website for easy identification and tracking.

Mr. Yadav said the council will soon place orders for eight anti-smog guns in its battle to check air pollution.

He said the council had worked tirelessly to beautify the areas that come under it ahead of the G-20 in the Capital earlier this year and it would continue with the same vigour for the development of the city.

The NDMC has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to sanction projects worth ₹556 crore under the Urban Development Fund (UDF) scheme, he said.

“This will enable the NDMC augment the sewerage system in a phased manner within a span of five years,” he added.

The NDMC chairman further said the civic body will be spending ₹285.21 crore on education, including ₹16.57 crore on infrastructure development at schools under it.

He said the NDMC will also incur an expenditure of ₹125.72 crore on public health services in the next fiscal.

“Taking cognizance of media reports, old and incorrect signages or boards will be upgraded and replaced,” he added.