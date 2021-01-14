NDMC budget proposes no new taxes in 2021-22

‘Focus is on public service delivery’

Smart roads, more dedicated toilets for third gender, public e-charging stations, drinking water fountains, a 50-bed hospital, bagless classrooms, and no imposing any new tax for the next financial year, are among the plans listed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its annual budget announced on Wednesday.

Civic body chairman Dharmendra presented a budget with a moderate surplus of ₹136.18 crore in the current financial year and ₹172.47 crore for financial year 2021-22 reflecting its commitment to a well governed and financially sustainable municipality.

‘Internal governance’

“NDMC has not proposed any new tax for the next financial year in spite of a number of reliefs granted this year... projects for the next financial year focus on uninterrupted power supply, other civic services and strengthening internal governance,” he said in his budget speech.

“The New Delhi Municipal Council budget is focused on uninterrupted, smart, and caring public service delivery,” he added.

"NDMC has constructed a toilet exclusively for third gender at Shastri Bhawan near PTI Club. It is proposed to construct more such toilets for them after assessing the feasibility and identification of site in the NDMC area," an official statement said.

The NDMC has taken the services of School of Planning and Architecture to develop NDMC as a cycle friendly area under Smart City Mission and more areas will be identified for safe cycling by the commuters.

"Keeping in view COVID situation, a COVID protocol compliant drinking water fountains will be installed for which estimate has been prepared for 39 fountains. The work shall be awarded and executed by June, 2021," the statement said.

For establishing a 50-bed Ayush hospital with research centre in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH, a plot measuring 30,000 sqft. has been allotted.

"Introduction of Bag-less Pre-primary and Primary classrooms: Under the New Education Policy, the focus would shift to play, discovery and activity based and interactive classroom learning in accordance with the cognitive development of a child in pre-primary and primary classrooms," the statement read.