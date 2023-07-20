‘NDA better platform to fight for rights of Extremely Backward Classes’ 

Just weeks after expressing confidence that a united Opposition could win 70 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on July 16 joined hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to fight the 2024 general election. The 61-year-old MLA from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur district spoke about the breakdown of ties with the Samajwadi Party (SP), its ally in the 2022 Assembly poll, the SBSP’s growing support base, and the party’s firm backing for a caste census in the State. Excerpts:

After pushing for a united opposition, including the BSP, what led you to join the NDA?

I had said I would come on board if [BSP chief] Mayawatiji, [Congress leader] Soniaji [Gandhi], [RLD chief] Chaudhary Jayant Singh, and [JD(U) chief] Nitish Kumar come together on a common platform. It did not materialise because of ego issues. The BSP did not want to ally with the Congress, while the SP did not agree on a tie-up with the BSP. I realised that we cannot fight for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Dalits and the marginalised alone. So, after deliberations with party leaders and workers, we came to the conclusion that the NDA under the BJP is a much better platform to fight for the rights of these sections. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji is initiating policies for the betterment of all 140 crore Indians and they are also immensely benefiting the downtrodden sections.

Do you think the BJP reached out to strengthen the NDA’s base in Purvanchal (eastern U.P.)?

Yes, it is true that we are in a position to determine the outcome in several seats in Purvanchal. This was seen in the 2022 Assembly poll when the SP registered victories in Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur and Mau districts with our support. The SBSP’s footprint is continuously growing. We are no longer a party confined to U.P. We have organised massive rallies in Bihar and Maharashtra in the past one year. Even in U.P., our strength has increased since 2022 and the party organisation is active in most districts. We can draw a sizeable number of votes for our partners in many Lok Sabha seats.

The alliance with the BJP would not have materialised in a day. Did negotiations go on for a long time?

Our friendship started during the Presidential poll when the BJP reached out to us to support the NDA’s tribal candidate [Droupadi Murmu]. The top BJP leaders in the State then started urging us to join the NDA. Our problems with the SP go back before the 2022 Assembly poll. They had kept us waiting when we had asked them to finalise our seats. At the last moment, they put up many candidates from our seats. For example, Abbas Ansari [an SP candidate who contested the Assembly poll on an SBSP ticket], but we accepted it. During the Presidential poll, [SP chief] Akhilesh Yadav humiliated the SBSP and asked us to go with whomever we wanted to. On July 12 this year, the BJP’s central leadership reached out to me and this led to the decision of joining the NDA. Now, together we will sweep U.P. in next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Will the SBSP join the State government? How many seats will your party contest in the Lok Sabha poll?

We will definitely join the State government. It will be finalised in four-six days. The exact number of seats we will contest has not been decided yet, but we will fight the election on the SBSP symbol.

The SBSP has been raising the issue of conducting a caste census, which the BJP is against. Will you still push for this demand?

I will 100% demand it. Our party will not back down. Today or tomorrow, everyone will have to agree to it. The SP, Congress, RJD and JD(U) were not in favour of it earlier, but they have now agreed to it. A day will come when everyone agrees to conduct a caste census in the State.