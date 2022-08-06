NCW seeks politician's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida

The National Commission for Women headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

August 06, 2022 16:06 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the arrest of a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida.

While accused Shrikant Tyagi claimed to be a member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party’s local unit distanced itself from him.

The spat took place at the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in New Delhi recently when Mr. Tyagi wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing violation of rules. He, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Mr. Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also allegedly used abusive words at her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has taken cognisance of the incident. The panel’s chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police to ensure a fair and speedy investigation into the matter.

“NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman,” the NCW tweeted.

The Commission said it has also written to the police to provide protection to the woman.