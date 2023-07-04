ADVERTISEMENT

NCST chief Harsh Chouhan was ‘forced to resign’ for confronting Centre on ‘dilution of forest laws’, says Congress

July 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

NCST chair Harsh Chouhan has clashed with government on the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, saying it would hurt adivasi interests, and also began inquiry into clearances for the major Nicobar project

Abhinay Lakshman

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Harsh Chouhan was “forced to resign” from his position as Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) eight months before his tenure was supposed to end, the Congress party said on Tuesday. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Harsh Chouhan was “forced to resign” from his position as Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) eight months before his tenure was supposed to end, the Congress party said on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Chouhan had been “boldly” confronting the Environment and Forests Ministry over what he termed the “dilution of forest laws” in the last two years.

Mr. Chouhan, a social worker who has been active in campaigns for Adivasis in Madhya Pradesh, was appointed as Chairperson of the NCST in February 2021. However, he sent his resignation to the President last month, and this has now been accepted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While confirming that he had resigned as NCST chief, Mr. Chouhan himself refused to comment on his reasons for taking this step.

‘Repeated clashes’

During his tenure, he had repeatedly faced off with the Union Environment Ministry over the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, writing to the government that they should be put on hold as they would adversely affect forest rights.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is the tribal panel upset with Environment Ministry over forest rights?

This year, the NCST also initiated an independent inquiry into the forest clearances that had been granted to the ₹72,000 crore Greater Nicobar Island Project to build a transhipment port, a township and an airport.

“He has been taking — like many activists & I have done — very strong objections to the way forest laws have been diluted in the last two years that hurt the interests of adivasis,” Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter, reacting to Mr. Chauhan’s resignation. “Now he has paid the price for his commitment and courage. He has been forced to resign eight months before his term ends. So much for the Modi government’s concerns for the welfare of tribal communities and the independence of Constitutional authorities,” Mr. Ramesh added.

With the post of Chairperson vacant, the NCST is now functioning with just one member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US