NCST chief Harsh Chouhan was ‘forced to resign’ for confronting Centre on ‘dilution of forest laws’, says Congress

July 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Harsh Chouhan was “forced to resign” from his position as Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) eight months before his tenure was supposed to end, the Congress party said on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Chouhan had been “boldly” confronting the Environment and Forests Ministry over what he termed the “dilution of forest laws” in the last two years.

In February 2021, Harsh Chouhan was appointed as Chairperson of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST), a Constitutional body. He has been taking — like many activists & I have done — very strong objections to the way forest laws have been… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 4, 2023

Mr. Chouhan, a social worker who has been active in campaigns for Adivasis in Madhya Pradesh, was appointed as Chairperson of the NCST in February 2021. However, he sent his resignation to the President last month, and this has now been accepted.

While confirming that he had resigned as NCST chief, Mr. Chouhan himself refused to comment on his reasons for taking this step.

‘Repeated clashes’

During his tenure, he had repeatedly faced off with the Union Environment Ministry over the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, writing to the government that they should be put on hold as they would adversely affect forest rights.

This year, the NCST also initiated an independent inquiry into the forest clearances that had been granted to the ₹72,000 crore Greater Nicobar Island Project to build a transhipment port, a township and an airport.

“He has been taking — like many activists & I have done — very strong objections to the way forest laws have been diluted in the last two years that hurt the interests of adivasis,” Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter, reacting to Mr. Chauhan’s resignation. “Now he has paid the price for his commitment and courage. He has been forced to resign eight months before his term ends. So much for the Modi government’s concerns for the welfare of tribal communities and the independence of Constitutional authorities,” Mr. Ramesh added.

With the post of Chairperson vacant, the NCST is now functioning with just one member.