NCSC notice to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya over Dalit student’s suicide

January 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the administrators of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, after a 14-year-old Dalit boy died by suicide citing caste discrimination by one of his teachers.

The boy was a student at the Centrally-administered Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh and has allegedly left a note blaming his Brahmin teacher for cursing him, abusing him and his parents with casteist slurs.

After the boy’s suicide on January 1 this year, his parents have told the media that he was a good student but that his teacher kept abusing him, which led him to take such a step.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has now asked the school administrator in Bhopal, district authorities, and the local police in Sidhi to send an action-taken report on the matter within seven days of receiving the notice.

The Commission has asked the police to explain the details of the First Information Report filed regarding the boy’s death and whether any arrests had been made. It also asked district authorities to clarify if any compensation amount had been paid out to the family of the boy as mandated under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The district authorities have, in the meantime, formed a three-member panel to investigate the matter, after the contents of the boy’s note surfaced and the family’s allegations that the police were refusing to act on it.

In its notice, the Commission said that if the action-taken reports are not submitted to it within the stipulated time, it may go on to exercise its Constitutional powers to summon officials to explain themselves.