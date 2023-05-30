NCSC launches probe, issues notices to Delhi Police and govt. in Shahbad Dairy murder case

May 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi Police, seeking a detailed action-taken report on the Shahbad Dairy murder case, within three days.

The police have said that Mr. Khan and the victim, who had been in a relationship, had an argument on Saturday, following which she was killed on Sunday.

The SC Commission said it was taking suo motu cognisance of the case and launching an independent inquiry into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice has been issued to the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delhi along with the concerned Joint CP and Deputy Commissioner of Police. In addition, the SC Commission has marked the notice to the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

The NCSC said that it was initiating an independent inquiry into the case under Article 338 of the Constitution and may proceed to issue summons to concerned officials if the reports were not submitted on time.

The SC Commission has sought specific details of compensation paid to the victim’s family as prescribed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the sections under which the Delhi Police have registered the FIR in this case.

The Delhi Police FIR in the matter does not have any sections of the SC/ST Act and has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, as per officials.

A day after the murder, a CCTV video went viral on the Internet. The Delhi Police said that they had arrested 20-year-old Sahil Khan from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT