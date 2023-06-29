NCSC issues notice to T.N. authorities over sanitation worker’s death in Pennadam

June 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to authorities in Tamil Nadu over the death of a sanitation worker belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Cuddalore district. The State unit of the BJP had claimed that the worker died because a councillor from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had allegedly forced him to clean water mixed with faeces without safety gear.

Officials at the Commission said that the notice was issued to the Chief Secretary, Collector (Cuddalore), the DGP of Tamil Nadu and the local police on the directions of Chairperson Vijay Sampla, who was a former BJP Minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

BJP State secretary S.G. Suryah, in a social media post on June 10, had claimed that the councillor of ward 12 of Madurai Pennadam Town panchayat, Vishwanathan, had forced a cleanliness worker to clean water mixed with human faeces. Soon after, the worker died due to an allergy and the CPI(M) MP of Madurai, Su. Venkatesan, was maintaining a stoic silence on the issue.

Within a week, on a complaint from a CPI(M) official, the Madurai city police arrested Mr. Suryah on charges of vilifying the Madurai MP and posting a false message on social media. The official had said that Madurai district did not have a town panchayat named Pennadam and there was no councillor named Vishwanathan.

However, after the arrest, BJP State president K. Annamalai sent a complaint to the NCSC over the death of the sanitation worker and the subsequent arrest of his party’s official for demanding action. “Ever since the DMK came to power in May 2021, Tamil Nadu has been constantly witnessing a spike in the increase of crimes against the Scheduled caste community,” Mr. Annamalai had said in the complaint.

Even though the issue was brought to the Commission’s notice in a complaint by Mr. Annamalai, the notice that the Commission issued to Tamil Nadu authorities said it was taking suo motu cognisance of the incident and launching an independent inquiry.

The Commission has asked officials to submit as soon as possible an Action Taken Report, a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, medical reports of the deceased, steps taken to act on the said FIR and the relief provided to the family of the deceased.

The NCSC has further said that if the reports were not submitted as sought, it may invoke its powers as a civil court to issue summons and proceed with inquiries.