NCSC asks Punjab govt. to submit report on sexual misconduct charges against Minister

May 06, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Chandigarh

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government officials, seeking an action taken report on the alleged sexual misconduct by Lal Chand Kataruchak , a Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

‘Probe the matter’

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla has asked the State Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to investigate the matter and submit the action taken report. The directions came after the NCSC received a video message and a written letter regarding sexual misconduct by the Minister. The victim is from the SC community and has demanded justice as well as security.

Recently, the video of the alleged misconduct was handed over to Governor Banwarilal Purohit by Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

After the allegation came to light, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said at a press conference, “We have not received any purported video of Mr. Kataruchak.”

The Opposition parties, however, upped the ante against AAP. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress leaders demanded an immediate dismissal of the Minister from the Cabinet.

Ahead of the May 10 byelection for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat, the AAP is facing the heat over the ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation on the Minister as the Opposition parties are pushing the government to the wall.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act against the Minister, seeking his immediate dismissal. Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, he said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must dismiss him from the Cabinet with immediate effect. He should be arrested.”

Senior Akali Dal leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia also demanded immediate sacking and arrest of the Minister. He also alleged that the Chief Minister was shielding the perpetrator of such a heinous crime.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged the Governor to immediately dismiss the Minister, and also direct the police to take action against him as per law, claiming that “... the person sexually assaulted by him (the Minister) has already come forward and has filed a criminal complaint with the Commission.”