NCRTC unveils RRTS train coaches at Ghaziabad depot

Dynamic route maps, CCTV cameras, auto control ambient lighting system are key attractions

Transverse 2x2 seating along with standing space, luggage racks and dynamic route maps will be the mainstay of air-conditioned coaches, part of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains which will provide connectivity between Delhi and Meerut in less than an hour.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), while unveiling the interiors of RRTS train coaches at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad said commuter convenience is at the core of the high-speed rail project both onboard as well as at stations.

Commuter convenience

“Since the inception of the country’s first RRTS project, we have always prioritised commuter convenience. Our teams have studied the commuter needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customised amenities which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel,” Mr. Singh said.

“The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, has been designed to ensure safety, ease of access, and travel comfort for commuters. RRTS will be the first choice of people for safe and efficient regional commute,” he added.

Amenities onboard

According to the NCRTC, RRTS trains will have wide standing spaces, CCTV cameras, laptop and mobile charging facilities, auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation and air conditioning system among other amenities.

RRTS trains will have standard as well as premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters. Under Make in India guidelines, 100% trainsets for the RRTS are being manufactured at an Alstom (earlier Bombardier) factory in Savli, Gujarat.

The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trainsets with distributed power will start soon, the NCRTC said. It added that the manufacturing facility at Savli will deliver a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor including trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut.

This year, NCRTC will begin trial runs on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor with a design speed of 180 kmph and will be available every 5 to 10 minutes. The train will cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

Work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will have 25 stations in total, including two depots at Duhai and Modipuram and a stabling yard at Jangpura, is in full swing. The 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.