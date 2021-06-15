NCRTC plans to harness blended renewable energy for RRTS project

New Delhi

Corporation signs MoU with SECI to explore electric mobility

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday signed an MoU with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) to harness blended renewable energy for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

According to the NCRTC, the MoU has provisions to explore possible opportunities in electric/transformative mobility, Hydrogen based economy, and other alternative sources of fuels and energy. The MoU was signed in the presence of Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary (Fisheries), Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director NCRTC along with other senior officials of the NCRTC and SECI.

“NCRTC, as part of its Energy Management Policy, intends to maximize the use of blended renewable energy such as solar power for meeting full energy requirement of NCRTC. SECI, being an industry leader, will help in arranging blended renewable energy to NCRTC round-the-clock at affordable rates for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor and cooperation to extend the same for other future corridors,” it said.

According to the NCRTC, 40% of the total energy requirement of the Delhi Meerut RRTS corridor is targeted to be procured or generated from renewable energy.