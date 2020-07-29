NCRTC commissions site office for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor

GURUGRAM

29 July 2020 23:19 IST

The 107-km corridor is expected to bring down travel time

National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited has commissioned its site office here for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Regional Rapid Transit System corridor on Wednesday.

The 107-km-long Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will have 16 stations. Once operational, the corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to about 70 minutes as compared to the current 3-4 hours of travel by road.

Managing Director of NCRTC, Vinay Kumar Singh, inaugurated the site office in the presence of senior officials of the corporation. The site office is located on Leisure Valley Road near IFFCO Chowk. The pre-construction activities including geo-technical investigations, initial pile load tests, topographical surveys, shifting of electrical utilities etc. are being carried out at various locations.

Earlier, these activities were managed by the NCRTC team from their temporary site office in Gurugram. The NCRTC team will now operate from the state-of-the-art site office located at IFFCO Chowk. The NCRTC has also finalised a site for establishing a casting yard in Gurugram for the corridor.