NCR gets functional plan for micro, household enterprises

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) on Friday released the functional plan for micro and household enterprises in the NCR that aims to boost micro, small and household enterprises, and approved regional plans for seven districts.

Addressing the NCRPB Board meeting, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri told NCR states to adopt the functional plan, which is mandated under the NCRPB Act, 1985, and work towards accelerating groiwth of MSMEs.

The Board also approved regional plans for seven districts – Mahendragarh, Jind, Karnal and Bhiwani in Haryana, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. This, a statement said, would enable the NCR states to avail of financial assistance from the NCRPB for infrastructure projects in these districts.

In addition, the Board considered the sub-regional plan-2021 for the extended Haryana and Rajasthan sub-regions.