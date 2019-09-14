NCR functional plan for MSMEs released

The National Capital Region Planning Board on Friday released the functional plan for micro and household enterprises in the NCR that aims to boost micro, small and household enterprises, and approved regional plans for seven districts.

Addressing the NCRPB Board meeting, Union Minister Hardeep Puri told NCR States to adopt the functional plan, which is mandated under the NCRPB Act, 1985, and work towards accelerating growth of MSMEs. The Board also approved regional plans for seven districts — Mahendragarh, Jind, Karnal, Bhiwani, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.