NCR drug bust reality: India’s transition from transit point to producer

Last week, the Narcotics Bureau and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch busted a drug cartel that included a Mexican drug lord in Kasana Industrial area of Gautam Buddha Nagar. More damningly, senior officers worry that the factory is proof that India has transitioned from being a transit point to a producer and consumer of hard drugs like meth.

“We had found footprints of the Mexican drug cartel CJNG (Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion) in different parts of Delhi-NCR but this is the first time that the member of the cartel was present in setting up the factory, which is alarming since it marks India’s transition into becoming a producer and consumer of hard drugs,” said the police source.

According to the officer, the blueprint of the factory was drawn inside Tihar jail, when a Delhi-based businessman befriended a Tihar warden.

“The businessman was arrested two years ago by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and booked under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Drugs Act (NDPS). That is when he met this warden who later turned into his accomplice,” said the officer.

Investigation has revealed that the factory had been running in this location for the last six months.

Low risk, less time

Another source, who was part of the operation, said the interrogation revealed that the cartel had plans of setting up multiple factories to reduce the risk of transit and the time of transit.

“On an average, it takes six months for the containers from Mexico to reach India. This is not only cost-heavy and time-consuming but also increases the risk of being caught at multiple ports,” said the officer.

During the operation, the police found 95 kg of methamphetamine in solid and liquid forms and chemicals like acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, premium grade ethanol, toluene, red phosphorous, ethyl acetate. According to the first officer, the market rate of 1 kg of methamphetamine is almost ₹3 crore.

A senior officer from the NCB told The Hindu that the lower cost of producing synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and mephedrone in clandestine labs in industrial areas is being done so as to not attract local law enforcement agencies’ attention. “With meth having a big market in India, different drug cartels are now viewing India as a strong market. This is alarming,” added the officer.

Following the arrest of the a Mexican drug-lord, the Tihar warden and the Delhi based businessman, the police arrested an accomplice of the businessman from Rajouri Garden. According to the second officer, the police are in the process of making multiple arrests.

