NCR draft plan 2041 approved, boundary could reduce

States would be empowered to take a call on tehsils that are partially inside the limit

The National Capital Region (NCR) could shrink in size after the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday decided to empower States to decide whether to keep tehsils that fall partly inside the boundary in the NCR or not.

As a part of the draft Regional Plan-2041 approved by the NCRPB during a meeting on Tuesday, the NCR would remain a contiguous circular region of 100 km radius from Rajghat in Delhi, a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

The statement read: “Beyond 100 km radius and upto existing NCR boundary, all notified cities/towns along with a corridor of 1 km on either side of connecting expressways/national highways/state highways/regional rapid transit system will be included. Further, the decision to include or omit tehsils lying partly within this 100 km delineation shall be left to the respective State governments.”

A senior official said this would have a major impact on the NCR, which is spread over 55,000 sq. km. So far, entire districts were included in the NCR. Now, those districts and tehsils that fall entirely within the NCR would remain, but States would be empowered to take a call on those tehsils that are partially inside the limit, the official said. A decision had been taken by the board in 2017 to reorganise the NCR, the official said.

The draft plan, which would likely be placed in the public domain for comments in November, would include “natural zones” where development would be regulated in accordance with relevant Central and State laws as well as directions of the court and the National Green Tribunal, the official said. This would impact areas like the Aravallis. However, the exact definition and features of these natural zones were yet to be decided.

The NCRPB, chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, also decided that the final Regional Plan-2041 should be notified by March 2022.

Among the highlights of the plan, according to the statement, are the concepts of transit-oriented development along major transport corridors, higher floor area ratio, mixed land-use in old parts of cities, and vertical development. The plan also proposes 30-minute connectivity via trains within major cities of the NCR and 30-minute mass transit rail from the nearest NCR boundaries to Delhi.