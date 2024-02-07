ADVERTISEMENT

NCM seeks report from Chief Secy. on demolition of ‘600-year-old’ mosque

February 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

People seen near barricades put up at the site where the mosque was demolished by the DDA on January 30. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The National Commission for Minorities took a suo motu cognisance of a news report on the demolition last month of a mosque in Mehrauli believed to be over 600 years old. The commission asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report on the matter by February 15. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on January 30 carried out an “unannounced” demolition of the mosque, with officials citing the action as part of the agency’s drive against encroachments.

Following the demolition, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the urban body, seeking an explanation for their ‘anti-encroachment’ drive while addressing a petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board. The Waqf Board has alleged that no prior notice was issued in this regard. 

