NCLT should have taken our leave: SC on Unitech

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the National Company Law Tribunal should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech Limited.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud considered the request of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that one more day be given to him to seek instruction from the authorities concerned on the appeal of Unitech Limited against the order of the NCLT. The Bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the realty firm, that the Tribunal passed an interim order without hearing the company and its directors who are in jail.

Hearing today

“The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT,” the Bench observed and posted the appeal of Unitech for hearing on Wednesday.

The NCLT, on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. It had asked the government to give names of its nominees by December 20 and restrained Unitech’s directors from selling their properties.

The Tribunal’s order had come after the government filed a petition arguing that Unitech was a fit case for winding up, but considering the interest of thousands of homebuyers , it wanted to take over its management.