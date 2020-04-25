NCLT seeks Gymkhana response on Centre’s plea

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday sought response from Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited on a petition by the Centre to dissolve the General Committee of the 106-year-old club alleging mismanagement.

The tribunal has asked the club to respond to the contentions raised in the petition and posted the case for further hearing on May 13. In the petition, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs sought permission of the tribunal to appoint 15 persons as directors of the General Committee of the Club to manage its affairs.

As an interim relief, the ministry also sought immediate suspension of the General Committee of the club and appointment of a central government nominated Administrator. Advocate Vikas Singh, who represented the club, said due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the club was closed and appropriate response to the petition could be given only if the club was allowed to be open. The Ministryalleged that “the management of the company are not able to generate any income for this company (Club) on account of sports which is a major objective of the company and for which lease of land was allotted by the Ministry of Urban Affairs in the year 1928”.