NCCSA is Centre’s conspiracy to control Delhi by stealth: CM

June 21, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) on Tuesday and termed it a “futile exercise”. The CM said that the authority was created as part of a “conspiracy” to control the Capital by stealth and that the Delhi government would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The BJP said Mr. Kejriwal was trying to project himself as a “political victim” and indulging in “melodrama”.

The background

On May 19, eight days after the apex court passed a judgment granting Delhi’s elected regime the power to make laws and wield control over its officials, the Centre promulgated an ordinance effectively reversing the order. Through the ordinance, it also formed the NCCSA, headed by the Chief Minister and comprising the Chief Secretary and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi as members, to decide by majority vote the transfer, posting and vigilance matters of all Group A officers and DANICS officers posted in the Capital, with the Lieutenant-Governor having the final say.

‘Didn’t get file’

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the CM said a file regarding the suspension of an official was sent to him in May, to which he had raised a few queries. But the file never came back to him. He later found out that the other two NCCSA members had approved the suspension and sent the file to the L-G for approval and that the official was later suspended. “If the files don’t come to me, what is the need for the authority,” he asked.

“We will bring up these matters in the Supreme Court, where we are hopeful of getting relief. We are also confident that the Bill [replacing the ordinance] won’t be passed in Parliament,” he added.

“After losing the Delhi Assembly elections thrice, the BJP is trying to wrest control of the city through the NCCSA,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Centre had been forced to create the authority as the CM had created discontent among the bureaucracy.