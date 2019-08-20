NCCI writes to Modi seeking relief for MSMEs

The NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) “are on verge of closure and need urgent attention” and sought relief for them.

In a six-page letter to the PMO, the NCCI said the MSMEs were under acute financial crunch and needed more liquidity, adding that they were not unable to pay the existing loans, government liabilities and defaulting on the payments due to financial constraints.

“The fact is that due to demonetisation and GST implementation, the financial health of MSMEs has become pitiable and so they are not able to sustain properly. They are struggling with poor liquidity. Now they should be given enough time to repay loan without interest and in installments,” demanded the letter.

The NCCI, headed by president H.P. Yadav, said they had demanded waving and lowering interest rates but the banks were threatening to declare them as Non Performing Assets.

It also said despite the directions of the Reserve Bank of India, several banks were not willing to restructure the loan. “In most of the cases, the ‘arbitrators’ are appointed without any consent of borrowers and they award in favour of the claimants because they mostly belong to same jurisdiction and getting regular huge business from the claimants,” claimed the letter.

It also raised the issue of non-procurement of 20 % items from MSMEs by the Public Sector Undertakings and delay in the release of payments. The NCCI also expressed concern over the slowdown in the automotive industry impacting the MSMEs in the sector. “The slowdown has caught everyone off-guard. If there will be a long drawn slowdown then things could get tricky. We hope that the government will support considering the present situation of slowdown,” read the letter.