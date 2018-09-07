NCB seizes 60 kg heroin from Jammu, Kashmir and Punjab

The accused revealed that the drug was being smuggled from Kashmir and Jalandhar in Punjab.

more-in

The Narcotics Control Bureau (Jammu Zone) has seized approximately 60 kg of heroin on Sunday, read a statement issued by NCB office in R.K. Puram on Thursday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that the drug was being smuggled from Handwara (Kashmir) to Jalandhar (Punjab).

Back to back raids

Following this, the NCB conducted back-to-back operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

On Wednesday, the NCB had seized approximately 38kg of heroin from the house of one of the arrested person in Handwara (Kashmir).

On Monday, the NCB conducted a follow-up raid in Jalandhar. One person was arrested and the investigation revealed that he was the receiver of the drugs.

Drug hid in car

A car containing ₹17. 5 lakh and 22.15 kg of heroin was seized from him, said an NCB official, adding that the money was meant for the payment of the drug.

The heroin was hidden in the boot of the car.

The accused’s house was searched following which unaccounted cash of ₹5 lakh was recovered from there.

“This is the biggest seizure of heroin this year by any agency in India,” said S.K. Jha, Deputy Director-General (Operations) Narcotics Control Bureau.

The seized drug is worth several crore in the international market, Mr. Jha added.