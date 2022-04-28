NCB seizes 50 kg heroin and ₹30 lakh in cash from Shaheen Bagh

During NCB searches on Wednesday, the agency also seized ₹30 lakh in cash and a cash-counting machine from the residential premises of the arrested accused in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Screengrab of Narcotics Control Bureau video of the seized 50 kg of heroin, 47 kg of other narcotic substances in connection with an international drug smuggling racket in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: NCB

During NCB searches on Wednesday, the agency also seized ₹30 lakh in cash and a cash-counting machine from the residential premises of the arrested accused in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 50 kg of heroin, and 47 kg of other narcotic substances and arrested one person in connection with an international drug smuggling racket on Wednesday.

During the searches, the agency also seized ₹30 lakh in cash and a cash-counting machine from the residential premises of the arrested accused in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

“The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan,” said NCB Deputy Director General (Ops) Sanjay Kumar Singh. The agency suspects that the drug money was being channeled via the “hawala” channels. In order to evade detection, the heroin was stuffed in packets bearing the logo of a popular e-commerce company.

During the probe, the NCB earlier received information that a syndicate involving Indian and Afghan nationals, operating in and around Delhi, or neighbouring States, was linked to the case. Such groups have been smuggling in heroin concealed in legitimate goods “imported” via maritime and land routes. They often adulterate the stuff with other chemicals to increase the quantity for supply to their local clients.

“Several raids were conducted and are still going on to bust the entire network. The syndicate was found to be connected with drug traffickers of the entire north region including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi,” said Mr. Singh.