NCB arrests 3 foreign nationals with heroin worth ₹60 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three foreign nationals with heroin worth ₹60 crore, officials said on Sunday.

NCB Delhi Zone Director K.P.S Malhotra said that two women from Mozambique were nabbed after they landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly with 10 kg heroin.

Another man from Ivory Coast, who lives in Greater Noida, was arrested under the NDPS Act at the instance of the women, Mr. Malhotra said.

This is a new route or to say “reverse trafficking” of Afghan-produced heroin as it normally is smuggled to western parts of the globe after being sent to Mozambique, said the officer.

4 kg heroin

The women said they picked the contraband from Maputo, the Capital of Mozambique, and were supposed to hand it over to a receiver in Greater Noida Sector 106. The man from Ivory Coast was held after raids at his Greater Noida house and over 4 kg heroin was recovered from his place, the NCB director said. “In this case, the heroin, was smuggled to India from Mozambique,” Mr. Malhotra said.