NBCC willing to oversee Unitech projects: Centre

In a ray of hope to over 16,000 harassed homebuyers, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was willing to take up the stalled housing projects of the cash-strapped real estate major Unitech Ltd.

A Bench was informed by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal appearing for the Centre, that State-owned NBCC was ready to act as a project management consultant for the stalled housing projects of Unitech.

The top law officer said the Centre has proposed a high-powered committee, headed by a former High Court Judge to oversee the construction of the stalled projects and the panel can also have a retired technocrat who would assist it in its functioning.

The Bench then asked lawyer Pawan Shree Agrawal, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, to post the proposal of the Centre on the homebuyers’ portal prepared by him to enable the homebuyers to mail their suggestions to him.

The amicus curiae would then collate the suggestions of the homebuyers and apprise the court about them on August 9 when the court would pass a formal order and may appoint a committee and ask the NBCC to take up the housing projects, the Bench said.

The NBCC said it will not do the construction work itself, but get the work done through other agencies or private players to whom the work would be assigned in a fair and transparent manner.

The top court has also sought names of the persons, including the former HC Judge and from the parties for selecting the members of the panel.