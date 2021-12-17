Delhi

NBCC fined ₹ 1 crore for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) ₹ 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

"On December 3 too, the NBCC was fined ₹ 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night," Mr. Rai said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 5:04:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nbcc-fined-1-crore-for-violating-construction-ban-at-netaji-shubhash-nagar-rai/article37977961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY