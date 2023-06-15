ADVERTISEMENT

‘Navy boat in Yamuna to test river’s navigability, not for dredging’

June 15, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - New Delhi

Raj Niwas officials deny reports that the boat ‘Barasingha’ was stuck in silt during dredging

The Hindu Bureau

Sources said the boat has been berthed in a jetty created for it at the Signature Bridge. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Raj Niwas sources on Wednesday said an Indian Navy boat is berthed at the Yamuna to explore the possibility of commercial use of the waterway, denying reports that it was brought for dredging and has been stuck there for the past three days.

Earlier, reports from several media houses had said that the boat, requisitioned by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, was stuck in silt in the same dredge it was brought in to clean.

Dismissing the reports, an official said, “The boat ‘Barasingha’ has been berthed in the jetty created for it at the Signature Bridge location as per the original plan. It was brought in to ascertain the navigability of the Yamuna. It is once again reiterated that the boat was neither brought for dredging nor is it stuck in the mud.”

Raj Niwas sources added that the plan is to explore the possibility of utilising the clean channel as an inland waterway for transport, recreation and tourism.

They also said that the 11-metre work boat was mounted on a trailer and brought via road. It reached Delhi on June 3, after which teams from Dehradun and Karwar carried out a hydrographic survey of the river which was completed by June 8.

The survey revealed a depth ranging from 0.9 metres to more than 4 metres, with stretches having depth less than 1.7 metres physically marked in the river, sources added. Subsequently, local dredging equipment was brought to create a suitable channel of the required depth and this exercise is likely to be completed by June 20.

