Naveen starts countdown to State investors’ summit

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the countdown to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2020’, and launched the eighth phase of groundbreaking of industrial projects here.

Mr. Patnaik also showcased the new website of Odisha Film Development Corporation, followed by the unveiling of the countdown to the third Make in Odisha Conclave 2020, the State’s flagship biennial global investors' meet.

During the 2018 edition, the State received overall investment intent of ₹4,19,574 crore across 15 sectors and saw the participation of over 5,000 industry captains with delegates from across the country and abroad.

“Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country and towards achieving this, we have devised the ‘5T’ strategy in which transformation goals identified will be achieved through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“One year from today we will host the Make in Odisha Conclave 2020 and I invite all stakeholders to join hands to make it the greatest investment summit ever organised by any State in the country,” he added.

Five firms launched

While five companies were inaugurated by Mr. Patnaik on the occasion, the event also saw groundbreaking ceremony of 22 industrial units across various sectors with investments over ₹6,100 crore.

“I am confident that with our single-window system, Go-Swift, and the revamped policy ecosystem with our investment opportunities showcased, the State will emerge as the most preferred investment destinations in the country, said Mr. Patnaik.

State Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that the response has been overwhelming since the last Make in Odisha conclave, which not just helped in propelling the industrial development further but also provided a platform for the stakeholders to engage with the State government.