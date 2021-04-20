Naveen govt. announces weekend shutdown

Night curfew remains in force in State

On a day when Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, the State government announced weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday from April 24.

“In the interest of public health and for the containment of spread of COVID-19 in the State, weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday shall be imposed in all urban areas of the State from April 24,” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner, on Monday.

Weekend shutdowns were in force in urban areas of 10 districts having close proximity to Chhattisgarh

Mr. Jena said night curfew would continue to be imposed in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

However, night curfew would continue to be in force in all urban areas of other districts of the State, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the remaining 20 districts of the State.

District magistrates, municipal commissioners and the police administration have been asked to strictly enforce measures and the new guideline has laid emphasis on imposition of penal provisions on any person violating the same.

Essential services have been allowed during shutdown. Inter-state bus services remained suspended from Monday. Though roadside dhabas have been allowed to operate, no one can eat there, said Mr. Jena

The number of persons allowed at a marriage function should not be more than 50, including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staffers. The government has put a curb on marriage processions.

Similarly, in case of funerals and last rites, the number of persons, including host and family members, guests, priests and other support staffers has been capped at 20. Under no circumstances, these numbers can exceed for the entire event, it said.