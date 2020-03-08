Naveen announces names of party candidates for RS election

Putting all speculations to rest, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the names of his party’s candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the State.

Mr. Patnaik announced that Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mahanta will be the BJD’s candidates for the four seats for which elections are scheduled to be held on March 26.

While Mr. Singh was the Chairman of the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Mr. Khan is the Adviser to the Minority Affairs Department and Mr. Kumar was the Adviser to the Special Development Council. Ms. Mahanta is a prominent leader of the BJD’s women’s wing in Mayurbhanj district. They belong to the coastal, southern, western and northern regions of the State respectively.

Earlier, there was a speculation that the BJD might not field a candidate for the fourth seat if it entered into any kind of understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party had supported BJP nominee Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha polls last year following requests made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Of the four seats, which are now going to the polls, one was vacated by BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty following his election to Lok Sabha last year and the terms of Narendra Kumar Swain, Sarojini Hembram of the BJD and Ranjib Biswal of the Congress were due to end early next month.

While the BJD has 113 members in the 147-member House, the BJP has 23, Congress nine, CPI(M) one and one is an independent legislator. Going by the membership strength of different parties in the State Assembly, the BJD is placed in a comfortable position to win three seats. There may be a contest for the fourth seat if the BJP fields a candidate.

The BJD may succeed in winning all four seats as the BJP does not have the number of members required to win a seat on its own. The Congress is unlikely to contest, and there is little chance of it supporting a BJP nominee.